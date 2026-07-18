Ryan Fox Shines at British Open with Stellar Round
Ryan Fox showcased outstanding performance at the British Open, carding an impressive 62 at the Royal Birkdale. His eight-under round included nine birdies and just one bogey, propelling him to the top of the leaderboard. As conditions grew challenging, Fox's lead shared with Sam Burns and Jackson Suber.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
New Zealand's golfing sensation, Ryan Fox, put on an extraordinary display at the British Open, clocking a remarkable 62 at Royal Birkdale, positioning him at the top of the leaderboard.
Fox's round boasted nine birdies and a single bogey, falling just shy of a historic 61 with a narrowly missed putt on the 18th.
He shared the clubhouse lead with American players Sam Burns and Jackson Suber, as strengthening sea breezes presented a daunting challenge for competitors.
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