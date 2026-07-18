Ryan Fox Shines at British Open with Stellar Round

Ryan Fox showcased outstanding performance at the British Open, carding an impressive 62 at the Royal Birkdale. His eight-under round included nine birdies and just one bogey, propelling him to the top of the leaderboard. As conditions grew challenging, Fox's lead shared with Sam Burns and Jackson Suber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:58 IST
Ryan Fox Shines at British Open with Stellar Round
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand's golfing sensation, Ryan Fox, put on an extraordinary display at the British Open, clocking a remarkable 62 at Royal Birkdale, positioning him at the top of the leaderboard.

Fox's round boasted nine birdies and a single bogey, falling just shy of a historic 61 with a narrowly missed putt on the 18th.

He shared the clubhouse lead with American players Sam Burns and Jackson Suber, as strengthening sea breezes presented a daunting challenge for competitors.

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