Ryan Fox Shines at British Open with Stellar Round

New Zealand's golfing sensation, Ryan Fox, put on an extraordinary display at the British Open, clocking a remarkable 62 at Royal Birkdale, positioning him at the top of the leaderboard.

Fox's round boasted nine birdies and a single bogey, falling just shy of a historic 61 with a narrowly missed putt on the 18th.

He shared the clubhouse lead with American players Sam Burns and Jackson Suber, as strengthening sea breezes presented a daunting challenge for competitors.