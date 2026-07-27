Maldini and Leonardo's Shock Resignation from FIGC Roles

Paolo Maldini and Leonardo resigned from their roles with the Italian Football Federation just 16 days after their appointments. This sudden move follows Andrea Pirlo's withdrawal from contention as Italy's national team coach amid criticism over his ties to a Russian betting company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 23:33 IST
Maldini and Leonardo's Shock Resignation from FIGC Roles
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a surprising turn of events, football legends Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have resigned from their respective positions at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), according to a report from Sky Sport Italia on Monday.

Maldini, appointed as the technical director just days ago on July 11, was tasked with revitalizing the national team after its repeated failure to qualify for the World Cup. Leonardo, the esteemed former Brazil international, had joined as his adviser.

Their abrupt exit comes merely 16 days post-appointment amidst a broader shake-up in the team's management. Additionally, the departure coincides with Andrea Pirlo's announcement that he is no longer pursuing the national coach role, amid backlash regarding his association with a Russian betting firm.

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