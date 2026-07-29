FIFA's Power Play: Private Equity and the Battle for Soccer's Soul

FIFA is making a bold move to revolutionize global soccer's financial dynamics by opening the World Cup to private equity. The organization's ambitious plan seeks to form a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup and other events, offering investors stakes of up to 20%.

This initiative has garnered criticism from UEFA, describing it as monetizing the sport's essence. However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino argues this step will enhance 'democratization' within the sport, ensuring equitable financial opportunities across the globe.

As Infantino strategizes for reelection, he emphasizes potential financial boons for FIFA's member associations. Still, the proposal highlights a growing rift with European football, which significantly outpaces FIFA's earnings, spotlighting the enduring struggle for dominance between the two football powerhouses.