FIFA's $20 Billion Gamble: Reshaping Global Soccer's Future

FIFA's groundbreaking initiative to invite private equity investment into the World Cup marks a significant shift in global soccer's commercial dynamics.

The governing body, led by Gianni Infantino, is planning to establish a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup and other FIFA events, suggesting that up to 20% stakes would be available to external investors.

While this proposal is pitched as a means to democratize financial access in soccer worldwide, it has sparked criticism from UEFA, which accuses FIFA of monetarily trivializing the sport's essence.