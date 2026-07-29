FIFA's $20 Billion Proposal Stirs Global Soccer Controversy

FIFA's proposal to sell stakes in a new $20 billion commercial subsidiary has prompted backlash from global soccer confederations. Regional bodies like CONCACAF and AFC criticized the plan's lack of transparency and consultation. UEFA also expressed concerns about the implications for governance and the sport's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 16:06 IST
FIFA's $20 Billion Proposal Stirs Global Soccer Controversy
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FIFA has sparked a massive outcry across the global soccer community with its recent decision to introduce a $20 billion commercial subsidiary aimed at managing the World Cup and other events. The proposal, which includes offering private investors a 20% stake, has been met with critical reactions from major soccer confederations.

CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) voiced their disappointment over learning about the proposal through media rather than appropriate governance channels. Both associations stressed the need for transparency and collaborative discussions before any such pivotal changes are made.

Similarly, UEFA has called for an emergency meeting to deliberate on FIFA's plans, voicing concerns that the game's soul may be compromised by financial interests. Reactions are pouring in globally as the soccer world waits for more comprehensive details from FIFA.

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