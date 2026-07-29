FIFA's $20B Plan Faces Backlash: Stakeholders Uninformed and Concerned

FIFA's plan to sell stakes in a $20 billion subsidiary attracted critique from regional confederations for the lack of communication and governance. Conflicted reactions emerged from international soccer bodies, emphasizing good governance and consultation. The proposal involves external investors and promises financial benefits, pending sufficient member association support by FIFA's deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 21:14 IST
FIFA's $20B Plan Faces Backlash: Stakeholders Uninformed and Concerned
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FIFA's proposal to sell stakes in a $20 billion commercial subsidiary has sparked significant criticism from regional soccer confederations. These bodies claim they were blindsided by the governing organization's plan to incorporate private investment into the sport.

The confederations representing North America, Central America, the Caribbean (CONCACAF), and Asia (AFC) sharply rebuked FIFA upon learning of the equity sale proposal through informal channels, alleging a lack of transparency. On Tuesday, FIFA revealed its intentions to form a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup and related events, offering up to 20% stakes to external investors. This strategic move aims to raise as much as $4.2 billion.

CONCACAF expressed concerns over bypassed due process and denounced FIFA's decision to publicize plans without consulting relevant governance entities. Criticisms extended globally, with assertions that FIFA, entrusted with safeguarding the World Cup's cultural legacy, risks turning it into a profitable venture. However, certain leaders, such as Czech Football Association's David Trunda, perceive potential benefits in collaborating with FIFA's current leadership under Gianni Infantino.

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