UEFA's Bold Stand: Boycotting FIFA Tournaments

UEFA's member associations have unanimously decided to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions. This move is in protest of FIFA's plan to sell stakes to external investors in a subsidiary responsible for managing global tournaments, including the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:57 IST
UEFA's Bold Stand: Boycotting FIFA Tournaments
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In a decisive move, UEFA's member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions. This protest stems from FIFA's proposal to offer stakes to external investors in a subsidiary set to manage the global tournament portfolio.

The boycott includes all tournaments organized by the global governing body, with the World Cup being among the key events. This decision highlights UEFA's strong stance against FIFA's strategic plan.

The resolution to boycott was reached during a virtual meeting held by UEFA on Thursday, indicating a unified front by the European soccer body.

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