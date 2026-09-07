Kevin Pietersen's Triumphant Return: Guiding England's Cricket Quest

Kevin Pietersen is returning to the England cricket setup as a specialist mentor after his retirement in 2014. He will work with the white-ball teams ahead of the World Cup, collaborating with Brendon McCullum. Pietersen's involvement spans several series and aims to maximize England's potential for upcoming games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 16:14 IST
Kevin Pietersen's Triumphant Return: Guiding England's Cricket Quest
Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is set to make a return to the team setup for the first time since his retirement in 2014. The England Cricket Board announced that Pietersen will serve as a specialist mentor to the white-ball teams before next year's World Cup in southern Africa.

Pietersen, a former T20 World Cup winner, will join Brendon McCullum's coaching staff for the series against Sri Lanka and extend his mentorship through tours in Australia, South Africa, and home series against Pakistan and New Zealand. Expressing excitement about this comeback, Pietersen noted the honor of donning the England uniform once more.

Despite his controversial exit from international cricket in 2014, Pietersen remains a respected figure in the cricketing world. His South African background may provide valuable insights as England prepares for the World Cup, jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October 2027.

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