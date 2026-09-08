From Glasgow Gold to LA Dreams: Sharmila Dhankar's Paralympic Quest

Prominent Indian athlete Sharmila Dhankar, who achieved gold at the Commonwealth Games, has set her sights on winning a world record in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. Dhankar shared her aspirations while attending an SBI Life Insurance event honoring India's para-sport heroes from the 2026 Glasgow Games.

In 2026, Dhankar triumphed in the women's shot put F57 event, overcoming personal hardships of domestic violence to achieve gold. Reflecting on the recognition by SBI Life Insurance, she noted the positive transformation in her life post-Games, expressing gratitude for the respect given to medalists and Paralympians.

Dhankar, 40, is also preparing for the Para Asian Games this October, determined to not leave empty-handed. Her season-best throw of 9.81 meters in Glasgow affirmed her prowess, as India concluded the Games with a total of 39 medals. Meanwhile, India's preparations for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad are underway, following a successful fourth-place finish in Glasgow.