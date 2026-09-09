Ben Shelton's Dramatic Upset Over Alcaraz at US Open Sets All-American Semi-final

In a night to remember at the US Open, Ben Shelton shocked the tennis world by defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a grueling five-set quarter-final. Shelton triumphed with scores of 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10/7), concluding the match at an unprecedented 3:33 AM. This contest is now the latest-finishing in US Open history, surpassing the previous record held by Alcaraz when he edged past Jannik Sinner two years ago.

Despite Carlos Alcaraz's commendable comeback post-injury, he couldn't seal another epic late-night victory. Instead, it was the 23-year-old American, Shelton, who maintained his composure in the decisive Match Tie-break. He not only knocked out the defending champion but also earned a spot in the semi-finals, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career. Having secured his second ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal, Shelton has demonstrated formidable form, boasting a 13-2 record in the recent North American hard-court circuit.

This setback halts Alcaraz's Grand Slam ambitions, ending his efforts to clinch an eighth major title. His dreams of emulating Roger Federer's feat of consecutive US Open victories are dashed, as he faced the formidable prowess of Shelton. Now, Shelton is set to face fellow American Frances Tiafoe in an all-American semi-final showdown. With Shelton leading their head-to-head 3-1, anticipation builds as both aim for their first Grand Slam final appearance.