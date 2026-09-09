Dick Advocaat Extends Curacao Coaching Contract Amid Renewed Ambitions

Dick Advocaat, the manager of Curacao's national football team, has extended his contract through July, the country's football federation confirmed on Wednesday. This move aims to provide stability following recent challenges for both Advocaat and the team.

Advocaat, who initially led Curacao to a historic World Cup qualification, had stepped down but returned to the helm in May, replacing Fred Rutten. Under his guidance, Curacao finished bottom of Group E but managed to secure a point with a goalless draw against Ecuador on June 21.

Looking forward, Advocaat will announce his squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches against formidable teams such as Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Trinidad and Tobago.