Arjun Bhati wins Indian Golf Union Junior National Championship

Arjun Bhati has won the Indian Golf Union Junior National Championship -2019 by defeating Bangalore's Aryan during the three-day final match at Tollygunge Golf Course in Kolkata.

  Updated: 30-10-2019 14:04 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:04 IST
Arjun Bhati. Image Credit: ANI

Arjun Bhati has won the Indian Golf Union Junior National Championship -2019 by defeating Bangalore's Aryan during the three-day final match at Tollygunge Golf Course in Kolkata. Bhati clinched the first position after defeating as many as 100 golfers who had come from all parts of the country for the tournament.

He scored a total of 209 strokes followed by Aryan from Bangalore and Arin from Lucknow at 2nd and 3rd position with 213 and 218 strokes respectively. "After winning the hat-trick, it is my 15th Junior National Championship victory. I am really very happy. I want to be the number one golfer in the world. My aim is to win Olympic gold for India," Bhati said.

The 15-year-old had recently won Indian Golf Union's National Junior Golf Championship in Jamshedpur. This victory takes his national title count to 15 and marks his 2nd championship win while playing in the senior category. Bhati a school student, has been playing golf for about seven years now. Until now, he has participated in a total of 150 tournaments and has emerged victorious in 100 of them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

