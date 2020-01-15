8 women wrestlers suspended for not attending national camp

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Wednesday suspended eight women wrestlers for not attending the national camp even after getting selected.

The players, who were suspened by the Disciplinary Committee of the WFI, include three wrestlers from Haryana (Ankush 53kg, Raunak 68kg, Suman 68kg), two from Delhi (Bunty 55kg, Sushma Shaukeen 57kg), one each from Maharashtra (Reshma Mane 69kg), Rajasthan (Sheetal Tomar 50kg), and Railway (Nikki 76kg). (ANI)

