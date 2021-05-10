ISACA'S New Certification to Help Individuals Meet the Challenges of Emerging Technologies in Post-Pandemic Times

The Certified in Emerging Technology (CET) credential provides knowledge- and practice-based learning on cloud, blockchain, IoT and AI Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India The increasing adoption of technologies like cloud computing, blockchain, IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) has put the focus on continuous learning, upskilling and cross-skilling. As the pandemic reshapes the business landscape, there continues to be a greater reliance on technology and digital solutions for connecting. Such an economy demands new and diverse skill sets and capabilities that will test the workforce.

As a first step towards this, ISACA announced in India and globally the launch of the Certified in Emerging Technology (CET) certification, which will enable IT professionals to boost their skillset in such emerging technologies and ensure their knowledge is up-to-date for the changing demands of the future.

Established IT professionals, students and recent grads alike can set themselves apart with employers and gain foundational knowledge about the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and cloud without having prior experience. Along with ISACA’s recently launched Information Technology Certified Associate (ITCA) credential, the CET certification is unique in offering a vendor-agnostic, hybrid learning model. The CET model features both performance-based and knowledge-based learning—including live labs in a virtual environment—and incorporates a stackable series of certificates.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report, 50% of all employees will need reskilling by 2025 as the adoption of the new age technologies increases. Cloud computing has witnessed an unprecedented growth. Global cloud spending is predicted to grow 7 times faster than the overall IT spends in the next few years, making it one of the most in-demand skills for 2021. Similarly, artificial intelligence and machine learning jobs have already witnessed a massive 75% growth in the last four years. Another report by KPMG indicates that the reskilling and certification segment, the largest in the online education space, will surge to USD 436 million by 2021, as credentials become increasingly important for building and demonstrating skills in a constantly changing environment.

CET certificates, which can be achieved at one’s own pace from anywhere, provide both a deep examination of each technology and a holistic view of the connections among the emerging technologies, allowing IT professionals to upskill and cross-skill in the following domains: • Cloud Fundamentals Certificate • Blockchain Fundamentals Certificate • IoT Fundamentals Certificate • Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals Certificate “It is important for professionals in IT audit, risk, security, governance and privacy to have an understanding of emerging technologies and how they intersect with their work, as well as impact their organizations at a business level,” says David Samuelson, ISACA CEO. “With the new Certified in Emerging Technology certification, ISACA is pleased to offer our global community the tools to gain this knowledge and skillset and continue to take their careers to new heights.” The CET certification is a good fit for professionals at different levels and job functions—from students and recent graduates wanting to build their résumés, to those already established in roles in governance, risk and compliance; IT audit; network administration; software development; information security; enterprise architecture and business management who want to learn more about emerging technology and how it applies to their roles and organizations. The CET certification program offers study guides, self-paced training courses, virtual instructor-led training, additional lab packages and exams for each certificate, available at discounted rates to ISACA members. Custom training packages for up-skilling IT teams are also available. Once all four certificate exams are completed, the CET certification is awarded.

This new certification joins an established set of ISACA credentials that have been part of the professional community’s learning journey for years, including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), CSX Cybersecurity Practitioner Certification (CSX-P), Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) and ITCA certification.

For more information about the CET certification, visit www.isaca.org/credentialing/cet. More detail about ISACA’s other credentials can be found at www.isaca.org/credentialing. ISACA publications, audit programs and other resources on emerging tech, including the recently published blockchain framework, are available at www.isaca.org/resources/emerging-technology-resources. About ISACA For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)