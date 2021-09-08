Task force constituted to improve internet connectivity in Karnataka by MeitY
The Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday said it has constituted a task force to improve internet connectivity in Karnataka.
It said that the taskforce is being sent to the state on the instructions of Minister of State in Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology(MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
''A MeitY taskforce consisting of officers of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has swiftly commenced their visit and work. They will visit each district and meet people. They will also visit state government officials and submit a report to the Minister,'' an official release by MeitY said.
During the recent Jan Ashirwad Yatra undertaken by the Chandrasekhar in six districts of Karnataka, there were numerous requests to improve speed and access to internet connectivity in parts of each district, following which the Minister had promised that a MeitY taskforce would be sent to study the same.
Chandrasekhar is the Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.
One of the policy priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is to connect all Indians and ensure the benefits of Digital India program reach every Indian directly.
