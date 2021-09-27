Nepal enters Guinness Book of World Records for highest altitude fashion show on land: Organisers

Nepal has set the Guinness World Record for holding the highest altitude fashion show ever on land at 5,500 metres (18,044.62 ft) near the Mt Everest base camp, the organisers said.

The international event was organised by private clothing brand 'Kasa' at Gokyo Ri, a shrinking glacier near the Mt Everest base camp. The audience had 47 members at the event which aimed to promote sustainable fashion, organisers said.

Prince of Tuscany, Italy, Cosimo De Medici walked the ramp in silk attire.

Nepalese designer Ramila Nemkul and Indian fashion analyst Pankaj K Gupta headlined the event. Fourteen models from Finland, Italy, Poland, the UK, Germany and Nepal also participated. All models, including the prince of Tuscany, began their trek from Lukla (2,860 metres or 9,383 ft) in northeast Nepal on September 12 and reached the venue on September 22 -- a trek rated as moderate difficulty.

The fashion team have begun their descent down to Lukla and are scheduled to reach Kathmandu on October 1.

This show has now broken the previously held Guinness record also set by 'Kasa' of 5,340 metre in January 2020.

Organisers said the show was inspired by Lord Gautam Buddha's principle of 'ahimsa paramo dharma' or non-violence is prime duty and accordingly all the attire was designed through non-violent means, in a sustainable manner.

