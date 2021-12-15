Left Menu

Breach of Ukraine's territorial integrity would have "high price", says Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:16 IST
Breach of Ukraine's territorial integrity would have "high price", says Scholz
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Any violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity by Russia would have a high price, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday, without spelling out any details.

"We are looking with great concern at the security situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"Any violation of territorial integrity will have a high price and we will speak with one voice here with our European partners and our transatlantic allies," he said, adding that he still wanted a dialogue with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021