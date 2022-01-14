Kremlin dismisses reports that Russia preparing for Ukraine 'provocation' - TASS

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday dismissed Western media reports that said Moscow was preparing a provocation in eastern Ukraine as based on "unfounded" information, TASS news agency reported.

A U.S. official said earlier on Friday that indications are that "Russian influence actors are already starting to fabricate Ukrainian provocations in state and social media to justify a Russian intervention and sow divisions in Ukraine."

