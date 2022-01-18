Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slump 2% as rising yields spark tech rout

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index slumped almost 2% on Tuesday as traders returned from a long holiday weekend to position for a more hawkish Federal Reserve ahead of a policy meeting next week. They were down by similar amount in early U.S. premarket trading.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 15:32 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slump 2% as rising yields spark tech rout
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index slumped almost 2% on Tuesday as traders returned from a long holiday weekend to position for a more hawkish Federal Reserve ahead of a policy meeting next week. Rate-sensitive technology stocks came under pressure in Europe and Asia as two-year Treasury yields, which track short-term rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020.

Frankfurt-listed shares of U.S. mega-cap tech companies including Google's Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft were last down between 1.9% and 2.5%. They were down by a similar amount in early U.S. premarket trading. At 04:48 a.m. ET (0948 GMT), Dow e-minis were down 292 points, or 0.82%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 57.25 points, or 1.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 292.5 points, or 1.88%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022