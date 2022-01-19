No risk of large-scale war unfolding in Europe - Russia's Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday he did not believe there was a risk of a large-scale war starting to unfold in Europe or elsewhere, and Moscow had no plans to attack, strike or invade Ukraine.

Ryabkov, speaking in English, said the threat of Ukraine becoming ever more integrated into NATO was something that went right to the heart of Russia's national security interests.

