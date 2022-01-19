No risk of large-scale war unfolding in Europe - Russia's Ryabkov
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday he did not believe there was a risk of a large-scale war starting to unfold in Europe or elsewhere, and Moscow had no plans to attack, strike or invade Ukraine.
Ryabkov, speaking in English, said the threat of Ukraine becoming ever more integrated into NATO was something that went right to the heart of Russia's national security interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian travellers to Ukraine can now enroll in biometrics at VFS Global Visa Application Centre
NATO head convenes council with Russia on Jan. 12
Silver Line project: Kerala govt convenes explanatory meeting, announces compensation
NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine
World News Roundup: NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis; Israel, in U.S. visa talks, eyes easing access for Palestinian-Americans and more