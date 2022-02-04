Dutch VJ manhandled during Olympic live shot
- Country:
- China
A correspondent in Beijing for Dutch national broadcaster NOS was manhandled away from his camera during a live news show shortly before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
Sjoerd den Daas, the NOS correspondent in China, was speaking to the camera when security officials pushed him away.
Den Daas remained calm and told the anchor in the Netherlands, “I fear we will have to come back to you later.” The broadcaster says in a tweet that “sadly, this is increasingly the daily reality for journalists in China.'' It adds that Den Daas is fine and was able to “complete his story a few minutes later.”
