Scholz says some points in Russia's demands are worth discussing

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that some aspects of Moscow's demands over Ukraine were worth considering.

"It was right that NATO and the European Union responded to the letters from Russia, and while Russia does not agree with the response, it is a good sign that it says there are a few good points in it," said Scholz at a joint news conference.

"Likewise, NATO, the EU, and we do not agree with the demands of Russia, but we believe there are some points in there that are worth discussing," he said, adding that an eastward expansion of NATO was not currently on the agenda.

