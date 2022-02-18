Left Menu

Ukraine rebels say they were shelled again by govt forces - report

Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces of shelling a village with artillery on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported. Kyiv and the rebels blamed each other for escalating tensions after artillery and mortar attacks on Thursday, prompting fears that Russia, which has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukrane's borders, could get involved.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 09:41 IST
Ukraine rebels say they were shelled again by govt forces - report
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces of shelling a village with artillery on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Kyiv and the rebels blamed each other for escalating tensions after artillery and mortar attacks on Thursday, prompting fears that Russia, which has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukrane's borders, could get involved. The Kremlin said on Thursday it was "deeply concerned" with the flare-up in Ukraine and was watching the situation closely.

According to the Interfax report, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said the shelling targeted the Petrivske village in the breakaway region at 5:30 a.m. (0330 GMT). Kyiv and the pro-Russian separatists have been at war for eight years and the ceasefire between the sides is routinely violated, but the intensity of fighting increased notably this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022