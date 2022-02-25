Russia has prepared retaliatory sanctions - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:06 IST
Moscow has prepared a package of retaliatory sanctions and knows the West's weaknesses, Russia's TASS news agency quoted upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko as saying on Friday.
Matvienko is a member of Russia's security council and took part in its meeting this week where senior Russian officials spoke in favour of recognizing separatist statelets in eastern Ukraine, ahead of Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
