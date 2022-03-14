Left Menu

U.S. options remain toward Russia, including full trade embargo -CNBC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:25 IST
U.S. options remain toward Russia, including full trade embargo -CNBC
  • United States

Options the United States could still take toward Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine include a full trade embargo and blocking Russia's access to international waterways, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Monday.

Possible U.S. options remaining on the table also include prohibitions on nickel, uranium and titanium as well as on Russian entities' crypto assets, CNBC reporter Kayla Tausche said in a post on Twitter, citing an interview with Adeyemo. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson)

