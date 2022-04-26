Left Menu

China dismisses speculation it may try to influence Twitter via Tesla

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:25 IST
China dismisses speculation it may try to influence Twitter via Tesla
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday there was no basis to speculation that Beijing could try to use leverage over electric car maker Tesla Inc in order to influence content on U.S. social media site Twitter Inc. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was responding to a question during a regular daily briefing on Tuesday, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk struck a deal on Monday to buy Twitter.

Roughly half the cars Tesla sold globally last year were made at its plant in Shanghai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022