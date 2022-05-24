U.S. confident Finland, Sweden will resolve Turkish concerns -deputy defense secretary

The United States is confident that Finland and Sweden will be able to resolve Turkish concerns about their membership in NATO, Deputy U.S. Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Tuesday.

"(We are) confident that Finland and Sweden will be able to resolve those (concerns) with the Turks directly," Hicks said while speaking alongside her Norwegian counterpart in Oslo.

