Ukraine says at least 14 civilians killed in Russian attacks Tuesday in east
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 01:09 IST
Ukraine's military said Russian troops had killed at least 14 civilians and injured 15 more on Tuesday during mass attacks in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the focus of Moscow's latest offensive.
In a Facebook post it said Russian troops had used aircraft, multiple rocket launchers, artillery, tanks, mortars and missiles in their assault on the two regions, large parts of which are controlled by Russian-speaking separatists.
