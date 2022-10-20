Left Menu

Motor racing-Cape Town to host Formula E race next year

Indonesia will have two June races in Jakarta, which made its debut this year with double-header weekends also in Saudi Arabia (Diriyah) in January, Berlin in April and Rome and London in July. The venue for round 13 on 24 June was still to be confirmed.

Motor racing-Cape Town to host Formula E race next year
Cape Town will host a round of the electric Formula E championship next February, joining India's Hyderabad and Brazil's Sao Paulo as three new venues on a 2023 calendar, the series said on Wednesday. The Feb. 25 race will be Formula E's debut in South Africa and the fifth of 17 rounds next season.

The city-based championship, the start of a new Gen3 era with faster, more efficient and lighter cars, starts in Mexico City in January. Formula E said renovation works to Seoul's Olympic Stadium meant it could no longer be used as a venue and Formula E was exploring other locations in South Korea for a May 20 race.

The provisional calendar had envisaged two races in the South Korean capital, which hosted this year's season-ending ePrix. Indonesia will have two June races in Jakarta, which made its debut this year with double-header weekends also in Saudi Arabia (Diriyah) in January, Berlin in April and Rome and London in July.

The venue for round 13 on 24 June was still to be confirmed.

