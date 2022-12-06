Trainocate Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award

Trainocate Holdings is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. With over 25 years of legacy and experience in cloud training and support, Trainocate Holdings provides its customers with complete solutions for improving digital literacy across all industries and professions. ''We are honored and proud to receive this award which recognizes our passion and commitment towards AWS while allowing our customers to get the best outcomes and focus on their business goals,'' said Taito Sugishima, CEO of Trainocate Group. ''Our influence as an APJ learning organization, by delivering world-class training services, has positioned the company as a trusted training advisor among our customers. Being selected as the winner of the global Training Partner of the Year award is a testament to our strong team and valuable relationship as we continue to work further with AWS.'' For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

''AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,'' said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. ''We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey.'' A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Trainocate Holdings is excited to announce it has received the global Training Partner of the Year award, recognizing the significant contributions related to the number of students trained, the number of classes delivered and year-over-year student growth. About Trainocate Holdings Trainocate Holdings is one of the most established IT and human capability development training providers in the Asia-Pacific region. With over 25 years of experience in 15 countries, Trainocate's expertise lies in the purveyance of vendor-specific technologies and certifications, high-end IT solutions, advanced technology courses, customized and bespoke content as well as a robust portfolio of business and management skills. As a group, Trainocate strongly advocates the belief in empowering more than 110,000 individuals and organizations to embrace lifelong learning, along with acquiring digital skills to ensure competitiveness and survivability in a dynamic workplace.

Media Contact: Vikas Mathur Vice President of Sales, Trainocate India vikas.m@trainocate.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961457/Trainocate_AWS_award_22.jpg

