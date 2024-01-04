LTIMindtree Integrates Syncordis and Nielsen+Partner to Form Banking Transformation Practice

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & London, United Kingdom – Business Wire India LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced integration of its subsidiaries; Syncordis and Nielsen+Partner to form a specialized Banking Transformation Practice (BTP). LTIMindtree’s BTP is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end Consulting, Digital and IT services, leveraging commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products and platforms serving Banks and Capital Market firms.

LTIMindtree acquired Syncordis in December 2017 and Nielsen+Partner in January 2019. Through this integration, LTIMindtree aims to combine complementary capabilities of two successful companies with a proven track record in delivering industry-leading growth.

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree, said, “We envision the newly formed Banking Transformation Practice to deeply serve our global clients, empower strategic partnerships and deliver productized services. We are confident that by enabling end-to-end transformation for our clients, BTP will help LTIMindtree deliver industry-leading growth.” Guillaume Desjonqueres, Chief Executive Officer, Syncordis, said, “In LTIMindtree BTP, customers will find a partner, large enough to champion their end-to-end complex transformational aspirations and nimble enough to care deeply for them. We are excited about this integration, the potential of deeply serving our global clients and success it brings for all of us.” LTIMindtree’s BTP will offer customers significantly enhanced product/platform capabilities, a more diverse set of end-to-end, core-to-consumer oﬀerings further augmented by deeper industry partnerships and a highly skilled talent pool.

About LTIMindtree LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)