ThoughtFocus Appoints Santhosh Ananthakrishnan as the Chief Business Officer

ThoughtFocus or the Company, a global provider of digital services and technology-enabled digital operations focused primarily on the financial services market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Santhosh Ananthakrishnan as its new Chief Business Officer CBO.Santhosh will be responsible for defining the agenda and growth strategies, aligning the firms capabilities with market needs, leading revenue-generating functions, and providing executive sponsorship to key customer relationships.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 11:20 IST
ThoughtFocus Appoints Santhosh Ananthakrishnan as the Chief Business Officer
ThoughtFocus, Inc. (''ThoughtFocus'' or the ''Company''), a global provider of digital services and technology-enabled digital operations focused primarily on the financial services market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Santhosh Ananthakrishnan as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Santhosh will be responsible for defining the agenda and growth strategies, aligning the firm's capabilities with market needs, leading revenue-generating functions, and providing executive sponsorship to key customer relationships. Additionally, he will oversee strategic change initiatives and work towards creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

''I am very impressed with the rich portfolio of long-term customer relationships that the firm has built,'' said Santhosh. ''The culture of excellence built by the founders and their aspiration to leave a legacy resonates very well with me. All of this is getting a major boost with the latest round of growth investment from H.I.G. Capital. I am looking forward to working with Shylesh and the board to accelerate the firm's growth.'' In his new role, Santhosh will directly report to the Chief Executive Officer, Shylesh Krishnan.

''We are delighted to welcome Santhosh to our team as we embark on our growth journey together. Given his exceptional track record in crafting digital business solutions that drive transformation, coupled with his deep expertise in strategic business growth, Santhosh is ideally poised to spearhead and expedite the growth trajectory at ThoughtFocus,'' said Shylesh Krishnan, CEO, ThoughtFocus.

Santhosh has over 25 years of experience in catalyzing substantial growth through comprehensive business technology innovation. Prior to ThoughtFocus, he successfully led the global mortgage business at Tata Consultancy Services. Before that, Santhosh held various leadership roles at Freddie Mac, where he contributed significantly to technology, product development, and strategy formulation. Renowned as an award-winning speaker and consultant, he is widely acknowledged for his insights into business model innovation.

''Santhosh comes to ThoughtFocus with expertise in scaling businesses and leading high-performance teams. His extensive background in consultative sales and digital transformation aligns seamlessly with the growth trajectory we envision for ThoughtFocus,'' added Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital.

About ThoughtFocus ThoughtFocus helps forward-looking companies and organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, and higher education/public services sectors innovate and achieve a better future faster. ThoughtFocus' innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions enable its customers to deploy new capabilities faster, deliver better user experiences, and drive operating efficiencies. We do this through executional excellence and mitigating the risk of change. With headquarters in the U.S., the company has more than 2,100 employees in locations spread across five countries. For more information

