Cipla gets CDSCO nod for antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:46 IST
Drug major Cipla on Monday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to market the novel antibiotic plazomicin in India.

Plazomicin is a new intravenous (IV) aminoglycoside indicated for the treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (CUTI), including pyelonephritis. ''The introduction of plazomicin in India is an important step forward in bringing solutions that address the evolving healthcare challenges of our time,'' Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said in a statement.

The company's focus remains on developing a robust antimicrobial portfolio, forging partnerships with thought leaders and industry alliances to ensure global access to antimicrobial drugs for a healthier life, he added.

Cipla USA, a subsidiary of Cipla, holds the patent for plazomicin sulfate, an intravenous aminoglycoside administered once daily. The company possesses global rights for this molecule, excluding Greater China.

