Sri Lanka Embraces Starlink: A New Era of Satellite Internet

Sri Lanka has granted preliminary approval for Starlink to provide satellite internet services, following discussions between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Elon Musk. This initiative aims to enhance internet accessibility across various sectors, including education and agriculture, marking a significant technological advancement for the nation.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:05 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has officially granted preliminary approval for Starlink to roll out satellite-based internet services in the country, according to recent announcements. This move follows a high-profile discussion less than a month ago between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Starlink's owner, Elon Musk, at the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

State Minister of Technology Kanaka Herath confirmed that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has greenlit the project. 'This initiative will not only provide fast internet service but also benefit sectors like education, research, tourism, fisheries, and agriculture,' Herath stated. 'It will also ensure global accessibility through advanced satellite technology.'

Currently, Starlink operates around 2,000 network centers providing high-speed internet to 32 countries. The new collaboration represents a significant leap forward for Sri Lanka's technology sector, leveraging satellite technology for broader internet coverage, unlike traditional tower-based systems. President Wickremesinghe has also proposed a relief package to make the service accessible to school children, fishermen, and researchers, ensuring widespread benefit.

