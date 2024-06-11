Left Menu

Maharashtra Woos Investors at Bengaluru IT Road Show

The Maharashtra government hosted a road show in Bengaluru to attract investments in the IT and IT-enabled services sectors. Targeting Rs 95,000 crore, the event saw attendance from industry giants and focused on emerging technologies. Officials highlighted Maharashtra's business-friendly environment and ambitious plans for growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:21 IST
Maharashtra Woos Investors at Bengaluru IT Road Show
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government showcased its investment opportunities in the IT and IT-enabled services sectors during a road show in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The state, represented by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) joint chief executive Anil Bhandari, aims to garner investments worth Rs 95,000 crore under its IT policy initiated last year.

Hosted at a Bengaluru hotel in collaboration with industry body Assocham, the event attracted senior executives from leading companies such as IBM, Adobe, Wipro, J P Morgan Chase, and Linkedin. Real estate executives and brokerage firms also participated in the discussions.

Maharashtra's development commissioner for industries, Deependra Singh Kushwah, emphasized the state's commitment to emerging technologies like the internet of things, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and augmented and virtual reality, as detailed in an Assocham statement. Kushwah noted the state's various business-friendly policies, excellent connectivity, reliable power and water supply, and a highly skilled workforce as key growth drivers.

Bhandari further highlighted Maharashtra's position as the data center hub of India, with plans to double capacity in the next 4-5 years. The goal is to also establish the state as a focal point for global capability centers (GCC), with many IT, ITeS, and GCC firms already operational in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

Speaking on behalf of the Assocham southern region council, chairman and Toyota Kirloskar executive advisor T R Parsuraman expressed enthusiasm over the collaborative opportunities between Maharashtra and Karnataka. The road show marks a significant effort to bridge investment prospects and innovative ventures between the two states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024