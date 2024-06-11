Maharashtra Woos Investors at Bengaluru IT Road Show

The Maharashtra government showcased its investment opportunities in the IT and IT-enabled services sectors during a road show in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The state, represented by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) joint chief executive Anil Bhandari, aims to garner investments worth Rs 95,000 crore under its IT policy initiated last year.

Hosted at a Bengaluru hotel in collaboration with industry body Assocham, the event attracted senior executives from leading companies such as IBM, Adobe, Wipro, J P Morgan Chase, and Linkedin. Real estate executives and brokerage firms also participated in the discussions.

Maharashtra's development commissioner for industries, Deependra Singh Kushwah, emphasized the state's commitment to emerging technologies like the internet of things, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and augmented and virtual reality, as detailed in an Assocham statement. Kushwah noted the state's various business-friendly policies, excellent connectivity, reliable power and water supply, and a highly skilled workforce as key growth drivers.

Bhandari further highlighted Maharashtra's position as the data center hub of India, with plans to double capacity in the next 4-5 years. The goal is to also establish the state as a focal point for global capability centers (GCC), with many IT, ITeS, and GCC firms already operational in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

Speaking on behalf of the Assocham southern region council, chairman and Toyota Kirloskar executive advisor T R Parsuraman expressed enthusiasm over the collaborative opportunities between Maharashtra and Karnataka. The road show marks a significant effort to bridge investment prospects and innovative ventures between the two states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)