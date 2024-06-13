Karnataka Gov Faces Backlash Over IT/ITES Exemption Extension

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) is up in arms against the state government's decision to extend the exemption from the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946 for another five years. The exemption applies to IT/ITES, startups, and other knowledge-based industries.

On March 16, KITU organized a labor office march with hundreds of IT sector employees to protest the decision, submitting a memorandum to the labor commissioner. Despite assurances from the commissioner that any decision would involve all stakeholders, the government extended the exemption unilaterally.

KITU general secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga criticized the move, calling it a governmental attempt to appease corporate interests while ignoring the concerns of 20 lakh employees. The union has also filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, which is currently under adjudication.

