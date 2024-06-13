Left Menu

Karnataka Gov Faces Backlash Over IT/ITES Exemption Extension

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) is protesting the state's decision to extend the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946 exemption for IT/ITES and related industries. KITU organized a labor march and filed a writ petition challenging the exemption, arguing that it disregards employee concerns.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:54 IST
Karnataka Gov Faces Backlash Over IT/ITES Exemption Extension
AI Generated Representative Image

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) is up in arms against the state government's decision to extend the exemption from the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946 for another five years. The exemption applies to IT/ITES, startups, and other knowledge-based industries.

On March 16, KITU organized a labor office march with hundreds of IT sector employees to protest the decision, submitting a memorandum to the labor commissioner. Despite assurances from the commissioner that any decision would involve all stakeholders, the government extended the exemption unilaterally.

KITU general secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga criticized the move, calling it a governmental attempt to appease corporate interests while ignoring the concerns of 20 lakh employees. The union has also filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, which is currently under adjudication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024