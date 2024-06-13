Karnataka Gov Faces Backlash Over IT/ITES Exemption Extension
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) is protesting the state's decision to extend the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946 exemption for IT/ITES and related industries. KITU organized a labor march and filed a writ petition challenging the exemption, arguing that it disregards employee concerns.
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) is up in arms against the state government's decision to extend the exemption from the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946 for another five years. The exemption applies to IT/ITES, startups, and other knowledge-based industries.
On March 16, KITU organized a labor office march with hundreds of IT sector employees to protest the decision, submitting a memorandum to the labor commissioner. Despite assurances from the commissioner that any decision would involve all stakeholders, the government extended the exemption unilaterally.
KITU general secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga criticized the move, calling it a governmental attempt to appease corporate interests while ignoring the concerns of 20 lakh employees. The union has also filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, which is currently under adjudication.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Upholds Right of Aided Minority Institutions to Appoint Employees
Around one-third employees experience age-related discrimination at work: Study
UN Employees Detained in Yemen by Houthi Rebels Amid Rising Tensions
Houthis Detain U.N. Employees Amid Intensifying Conflict in Yemen
"Orange Engage for Change" Launched to Empower Employees in Environmental and Societal Initiatives