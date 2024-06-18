Left Menu

Leroy Merlin's Russian Arm Rebrands to Lemana PRO After Dubai Firm Acquisition

The former Russian division of Leroy Merlin, rebranded to Lemana PRO, has transitioned to local management and aims to capture professional and B2C markets. Purchased by Dubai-based Scenari Holding, the company employs 45,000 people and operates 112 stores. Full rebranding is expected by 2025.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:39 IST
Leroy Merlin's Russian Arm Rebrands to Lemana PRO After Dubai Firm Acquisition
AI Generated Representative Image

The former Russian arm of French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin, now under local management, said on Tuesday it was rebranding itself Lemana PRO. Leroy Merlin parent company ADEO announced the ownership transfer in March 2023, part of a mass exodus of Western firms from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Scenari Holding, a Dubai-based firm, purchased Leroy Merlin's Russian entity, Russia's Interfax news agency reported in December 2023. It employs 45,000 people and operates 112 stores specialising in tools and goods for home improvement projects.

"Last year, operational control was transferred to the current management," the Russian firm said on Tuesday. In March 2024, the company's legal name was changed from Leroy Merlin Vostok to LE MONLID, it said.

ADEO declined to comment. Lemana PRO said its rebranding would occur in stages, with the first stores updated by the end of this year and the full rebranding scheduled in 2025.

"Today, the company sets itself the task of winning the market of professional clients, while maintaining leadership in the B2C segment," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024