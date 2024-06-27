India's Abhyas: A Leap in Aerial Target Technology

India has made a substantial advancement in aerial target technology with the successful completion of a series of flight-tests for the high-speed expendable aerial target, 'Abhyas'.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indigenously created target system has now proven its mettle in ten developmental trials which highlight its reliability and efficiency.

'Abhyas' offers a realistic threat scenario that is indispensable for missile system testing. With features like an improved radar cross section and infrared augmentation, it provides a crucial platform for the defence sector. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the joint efforts of the DRDO and the industry, marking this achievement as a showcase of successful synergy.

