Left Menu

India's Abhyas: A Leap in Aerial Target Technology

India has successfully conducted multiple tests of its indigenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target, Abhyas, showcasing the reliability and advanced capabilities of the system. Developed by DRDO, Abhyas is designed for autonomous flying and serves as a target for missile testing, marking a significant milestone in India's defence technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:26 IST
India's Abhyas: A Leap in Aerial Target Technology
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India has made a substantial advancement in aerial target technology with the successful completion of a series of flight-tests for the high-speed expendable aerial target, 'Abhyas'.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indigenously created target system has now proven its mettle in ten developmental trials which highlight its reliability and efficiency.

'Abhyas' offers a realistic threat scenario that is indispensable for missile system testing. With features like an improved radar cross section and infrared augmentation, it provides a crucial platform for the defence sector. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the joint efforts of the DRDO and the industry, marking this achievement as a showcase of successful synergy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024