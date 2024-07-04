India’s Profound Impact on Meta’s Threads Milestone

Meta's Threads, the social media giant's latest venture, has marked its one-year anniversary with a remarkable milestone: over 175 million monthly active users globally. Particularly noteworthy is India's significant contribution, being one of the most active countries on the platform.

According to Meta's statement, popular discussions in India revolve around film, TV, OTT content, and sports, especially cricket. Notable cricket personalities like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have spurred engaging conversations, coinciding with high-profile events like the IPL and Women's Premier League 2024.

However, despite the initial hype, Threads has faced challenges in maintaining user engagement. Industry experts highlight a steady decline in usage metrics post its initial surge of 100 million sign-ups within a week of its July 2023 launch.

