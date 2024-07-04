India’s Profound Impact on Meta’s Threads Milestone
Meta’s Threads celebrated its one-year milestone with over 175 million active users globally. India emerged as one of the most active countries. Popular tags in India include film, TV, OTT content, and cricket, which dominated discussions. Despite initial enthusiasm, industry analysis showed a decline in engagement metrics over time.
Meta's Threads, the social media giant's latest venture, has marked its one-year anniversary with a remarkable milestone: over 175 million monthly active users globally. Particularly noteworthy is India's significant contribution, being one of the most active countries on the platform.
According to Meta's statement, popular discussions in India revolve around film, TV, OTT content, and sports, especially cricket. Notable cricket personalities like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have spurred engaging conversations, coinciding with high-profile events like the IPL and Women's Premier League 2024.
However, despite the initial hype, Threads has faced challenges in maintaining user engagement. Industry experts highlight a steady decline in usage metrics post its initial surge of 100 million sign-ups within a week of its July 2023 launch.
