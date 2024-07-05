Government Rebuts Claims of Mobile Tariff Hike Exploitation

The Indian government has firmly denied allegations of exploitation concerning recent mobile tariff hikes, asserting that the telecom market operates on the principles of demand and supply. The rebuttal came in a statement from the Union Ministry of Communications following criticism from the Congress party regarding rising rates announced by leading telcos.

The ministry highlighted that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has kept mobile service rates under forbearance for the past two decades, ensuring minimal costs for Indian subscribers compared to international markets. This regulatory framework, coupled with government policies, has facilitated one of the world's lowest mobile service tariffs, emphasizing the competitive and optimal market structure in India.

The statement stressed the importance of protecting subscriber interests while ensuring the sector's financial viability, underlining recent investments in advanced technologies like 5G. The ministry also pointed out the noteworthy improvement in India's mobile internet speed and international rank, attributing it to continued investments by telecom service providers.