Government Rebuts Claims of Mobile Tariff Hike Exploitation

The Indian government denied misuse claims regarding recent mobile tariff hikes, emphasizing that the telecom market is driven by demand and supply. The Ministry of Communications refuted allegations from the Congress, citing TRAI's regulatory framework and India's position as offering among the lowest mobile service rates globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:30 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has firmly denied allegations of exploitation concerning recent mobile tariff hikes, asserting that the telecom market operates on the principles of demand and supply. The rebuttal came in a statement from the Union Ministry of Communications following criticism from the Congress party regarding rising rates announced by leading telcos.

The ministry highlighted that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has kept mobile service rates under forbearance for the past two decades, ensuring minimal costs for Indian subscribers compared to international markets. This regulatory framework, coupled with government policies, has facilitated one of the world's lowest mobile service tariffs, emphasizing the competitive and optimal market structure in India.

The statement stressed the importance of protecting subscriber interests while ensuring the sector's financial viability, underlining recent investments in advanced technologies like 5G. The ministry also pointed out the noteworthy improvement in India's mobile internet speed and international rank, attributing it to continued investments by telecom service providers.

