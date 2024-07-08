India's First Text-to-Video AI Platform Launched by Phenomenal AI
Phenomenal AI has launched India's first text-to-video (TTV) Artificial Intelligence platform. This advanced AI and Machine Learning-based platform aims to revolutionize video content creation by converting text descriptions into professional-quality videos, making the process accessible and cost-effective for all users.
- Country:
- India
Phenomenal AI on Monday announced the launch of India's first full text-to-video (TTV) Artificial Intelligence platform.
The company claims that this platform is set to revolutionize the video content creation landscape.
By leveraging cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning technologies, Phenomenal AI enables users to create high-quality videos from simple text descriptions, democratizing professional video production.
The innovative AI studio tackles traditional video creation challenges, offering a seamless and cost-effective solution to transform text into visually appealing, professional-grade videos.
With this technology, users can easily produce engaging videos for marketing, education, e-commerce, social media, and personal projects, simplifying the process to just writing a script or a prompt.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foreign Investors Return: Rs 12,170 Crore Boost in Indian Equities
Vivian Richards Rallies Behind Team India for T20 World Cup Glory
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem
Gopal Baglay appointed as India's next high commissioner to Nauru
Tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee: A Pillar of India's Unity