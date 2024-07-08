Left Menu

India's First Text-to-Video AI Platform Launched by Phenomenal AI

Phenomenal AI has launched India's first text-to-video (TTV) Artificial Intelligence platform. This advanced AI and Machine Learning-based platform aims to revolutionize video content creation by converting text descriptions into professional-quality videos, making the process accessible and cost-effective for all users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:45 IST
India's First Text-to-Video AI Platform Launched by Phenomenal AI
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Phenomenal AI on Monday announced the launch of India's first full text-to-video (TTV) Artificial Intelligence platform.

The company claims that this platform is set to revolutionize the video content creation landscape.

By leveraging cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning technologies, Phenomenal AI enables users to create high-quality videos from simple text descriptions, democratizing professional video production.

The innovative AI studio tackles traditional video creation challenges, offering a seamless and cost-effective solution to transform text into visually appealing, professional-grade videos.

With this technology, users can easily produce engaging videos for marketing, education, e-commerce, social media, and personal projects, simplifying the process to just writing a script or a prompt.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024