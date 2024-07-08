India's First Text-to-Video AI Platform Launched by Phenomenal AI

Phenomenal AI on Monday announced the launch of India's first full text-to-video (TTV) Artificial Intelligence platform.

The company claims that this platform is set to revolutionize the video content creation landscape.

By leveraging cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning technologies, Phenomenal AI enables users to create high-quality videos from simple text descriptions, democratizing professional video production.

The innovative AI studio tackles traditional video creation challenges, offering a seamless and cost-effective solution to transform text into visually appealing, professional-grade videos.

With this technology, users can easily produce engaging videos for marketing, education, e-commerce, social media, and personal projects, simplifying the process to just writing a script or a prompt.

