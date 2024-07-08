Roshni Nadar Malhotra Honored with France's Prestigious Award
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairperson of HCL Technologies, has received France’s highest civilian award, the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur. This accolade acknowledges her significant contributions to business and sustainability. HCLTech aims to expand its operations in France, a key market, to aid in the digital transformation of French businesses.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairperson of HCL Technologies, has been awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, France's highest civilian honor, on Monday.
The 'Knight of the Legion of Honour' acknowledges her valuable contributions to business and sustainability, as highlighted by the company in an official release.
Expressing her gratitude, Roshni stated, "It is my privilege to receive this honour and it underscores the strategic relationship between India and France." She emphasized HCLTech's longstanding presence in France, which is a strategic market for the company, and reiterated the commitment to scale operations and support the digital transformation of French businesses through their distinct services portfolio.
