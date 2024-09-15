Iran Launches Second Satellite Amid Accusations
Iran has successfully launched a research satellite into orbit using a rocket built by the Revolutionary Guards. This launch occurs amid accusations from the United States and European countries that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, which Iran denies.
Iran has achieved another milestone in its space program by launching a research satellite into orbit. State media reported that the satellite was launched via a rocket constructed by the Revolutionary Guards.
This development takes place against a backdrop of heightened tensions, as the United States and European countries accuse Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. These missiles are believed to be slated for use in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Iran has categorically denied these allegations, insisting that it is not involved in transferring weapons to Russia.
