Iran Launches Second Satellite Amid Accusations

Iran has achieved another milestone in its space program by launching a research satellite into orbit. State media reported that the satellite was launched via a rocket constructed by the Revolutionary Guards.

This development takes place against a backdrop of heightened tensions, as the United States and European countries accuse Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. These missiles are believed to be slated for use in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Iran has categorically denied these allegations, insisting that it is not involved in transferring weapons to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)