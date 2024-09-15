Left Menu

Iran Launches Second Satellite Amid Accusations

Iran has successfully launched a research satellite into orbit using a rocket built by the Revolutionary Guards. This launch occurs amid accusations from the United States and European countries that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, which Iran denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has achieved another milestone in its space program by launching a research satellite into orbit. State media reported that the satellite was launched via a rocket constructed by the Revolutionary Guards.

This development takes place against a backdrop of heightened tensions, as the United States and European countries accuse Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. These missiles are believed to be slated for use in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Iran has categorically denied these allegations, insisting that it is not involved in transferring weapons to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

