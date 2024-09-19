Explosive Reports: Japan's Icom Probes Two-Way Radio Incidents in Lebanon
Japan's Icom Inc is currently investigating reports that two-way radio devices bearing its logo have exploded in Lebanon. The company will be releasing updated information on their website as the investigation unfolds. This incident has triggered concerns about the safety of such communication devices.
As updates become available, Icom will release information on their website to keep the public informed about the situation.
This incident has raised significant concerns about the safety standards and reliability of communication devices in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
