OTTplay Collaborates with MG Motors for In-Car Entertainment

OTTplay has partnered with MG Motors to provide in-car entertainment in the MG Windsor EV, allowing passengers to stream content directly from the car’s dashboard. The integration includes 13 premium OTT platforms accessible via three subscription packs, enhancing travel experiences with diverse and high-quality content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:12 IST
OTTplay, India's leading AI-based recommendation engine platform and OTT content aggregator, has entered the in-car entertainment space in collaboration with MG Motors

The new partnership ensures that passengers in the MG Windsor EV can access streaming content directly from the car's dashboard, mirroring the experience of using laptops or tablets. This innovation integrates 13 premium OTT platforms which can be subscribed to via three affordable packs.

Avinash Mudaliar, Founder and CEO of OTTplay, highlighted the growing demand for seamless entertainment and connectivity, expressing excitement over the feature's potential to enrich the travel experience for Indian households.

