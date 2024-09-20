OTTplay Collaborates with MG Motors for In-Car Entertainment
OTTplay, India's leading AI-based recommendation engine platform and OTT content aggregator, has entered the in-car entertainment space in collaboration with MG Motors
The new partnership ensures that passengers in the MG Windsor EV can access streaming content directly from the car's dashboard, mirroring the experience of using laptops or tablets. This innovation integrates 13 premium OTT platforms which can be subscribed to via three affordable packs.
Avinash Mudaliar, Founder and CEO of OTTplay, highlighted the growing demand for seamless entertainment and connectivity, expressing excitement over the feature's potential to enrich the travel experience for Indian households.
