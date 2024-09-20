Bulgaria Clears Itself of Lebanon Pager Connection

Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, confirmed on Friday that no pagers used in the recent attack in Lebanon were imported, exported, or manufactured in Bulgaria.

The clarification comes after Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday that both the interior ministry and state security services had opened an investigation into a company's possible link to the sale of pagers to Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah.

The pagers allegedly played a role in this week's coordinated attack. As of now, no concrete evidence has been found linking Bulgaria to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)