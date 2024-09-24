Alberta Ferretti Steps Down After 43 Years as Creative Director

Italian designer Alberta Ferretti is stepping down as the creative director of her eponymous brand after a remarkable 43-year tenure, fashion group Aeffe confirmed on Tuesday. The announcement follows the recent presentation of her final spring-summer collection at Milan Fashion Week.

The group plans to announce the new creative director in the coming months. Despite stepping down, Ferretti will continue in her role as vice president of Aeffe. 'I believe that at this point in my career, it is a right and conscious choice to pave the way for a new creative chapter for the brand I founded,' Ferretti said in a statement.

The Alberta Ferretti brand accounted for about 7% of Aeffe's total revenues in the first half of the year. Aeffe, which also owns brands like Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino, and Pollini, reported a net loss of 20 million euros in the first six months and saw revenues decline by 15% year-on-year. The family-owned group is now focusing on internal reorganization to improve efficiency, a strategy reflected by the 3.4% rise in its shares at 0800 GMT.

