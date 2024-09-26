Left Menu

ValueLabs Revolutionizes Business Efficiency with AiDE®

ValueLabs announced that its Generative AI platform, AiDE®, saved 500,000 person-hours in 75 days, forecasting a 40% efficiency boost by 2025. The platform aims for seamless human-AI collaboration, ensuring security and compliance. AiDE® is used across various industries, significantly reducing project timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:47 IST
ValueLabs, a leading AI software and services provider, recently reported the substantial impact of its Generative AI platform, AiDE®. Over a span of just 75 days, the company has managed to save 500,000 person-hours across various projects in Software Product Development, Quality Engineering, and BPO. This amounted to a reduction equivalent to the full-year work of 1,200 employees.

Looking ahead, ValueLabs targets an impressive 40% efficiency increase in all client engagements by March 2025. Notably, productivity in select instances surged up to four times, attributing to significant cost savings and efficiency gains.

AiDE®, built with stringent security and compliance standards like SOC 2 Type II, is trusted across diverse and regulated industries. The CEO, Arjun Rao, expressed excitement about the pivotal role of Generative AI Networks (GAINs), emphasizing their vision of transforming ValueLabs into a tenfold stronger company.

