Fire Breaks Out at Tata Electronics Factory in Tamil Nadu

In the early hours of Saturday, a fire erupted at the chemical godown of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd's factory in Tamil Nadu, according to police reports.

Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties or injuries. Seven fire tenders from Hosur and nearby districts battled the flames for hours before successfully dousing them.

A senior fire and rescue service official from the Hosur Fire Station confirmed the incident, stating that the fire started around 6 am. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd assured that all employees are safe and that an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)