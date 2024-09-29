Left Menu

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final to be Held at MetLife Stadium

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final will be hosted at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets. The revamped 32-team tournament will feature matches in 12 U.S. stadiums from June 15 to July 13. Legal action surrounds concerns about player health.

In an exciting announcement, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final is scheduled to take place at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, the home ground of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets, according to world soccer's governing body. The tournament, featuring 32 leading clubs from across the globe, will be held from June 15 to July 13 in 12 different stadiums across the United States.

The 82,500-capacity open-air stadium, inaugurated in 2010, previously hosted the Copa America Centenario final in 2016, where Chile triumphed over Argentina. It has also been selected for the 2026 World Cup final. Apart from New Jersey, other venues for the Club World Cup include major NFL and Major League Soccer stadiums in cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, and Seattle.

In addition to the sporting excitement, controversy looms as FIFPRO's European member unions have mounted legal action against FIFA. They cite concerns about the impact of an increasingly crowded calendar on players' health and performance as a significant issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

